Tasty Pizza Recipe with a Healthy Twist

Matthew Molpus from True Wellness shares this healthy pizza recipe for those looking to eat good and stay healthy for the new year:

Chicken Pesto Party

200-Calorie Pizza Slice

Ingredients:

¼ cup prepared pesto

¾ cup shredded roasted chicken breast

½ cup sliced red bell pepper

1/3 cup grated fresh Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Purchase Fresh dough or already prepared pizza crust

Directions

Preheat oven to 425∞F

Roll a 1lb ball of fresh dough into a 114-inch base

Spread pesto for base of crust

Top with the tasty topping combination

Bake for 12-15 minutes or until crust is golden brown

Divide into 8 slices

