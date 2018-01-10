Tasty Pizza Recipe with a Healthy Twist

SAN ANTONIO - Matthew Molpus from True Wellness shares this healthy pizza recipe for those looking to eat good and stay healthy for the new year:
Chicken Pesto Party
200-Calorie Pizza Slice
Adapted from: http://www.cookinglight.com/eating-smart/smart-choices/low-calorie-pizza-toppings-00412000074403/page8.html
Ingredients:
¼ cup prepared pesto
¾ cup shredded roasted chicken breast
½ cup sliced red bell pepper
1/3 cup grated fresh Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Purchase Fresh dough or already prepared pizza crust
Directions
Preheat oven to 425∞F
Roll a 1lb ball of fresh dough into a 114-inch base
Spread pesto for base of crust
Top with the tasty topping combination
Bake for 12-15 minutes or until crust is golden brown
Divide into 8 slices
-----------------------------------------------
