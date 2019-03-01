Telescopes, Star Wars & Planets in the Park free event this Saturday

An evening of sci-fi fun is in store for you and your family Saturday, March 2, in Wilson County with a laser robot show, Star Wars characters, food trucks and the largest viewing telescope in South Texas!

Planets in the Park is set for 6 to 9 p.m. at John William Helton San Antonio River Nature Park at 15662 FM 775 in Floresville. The free event will also feature oversized illuminated planets, a virtual reality experience, glow in the dark fun, giveaways, food trucks and more.

More information is available on the San Antonio River Authority's website.

