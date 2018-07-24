Tequila Cocktails

More Drinks on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO - Joey Valdez, bar manager at Iron Cactus, shows off three tasty drinks you can find at Iron Cactus.

The Iron Cactus is a Mexican Restaurant in San Antonio.

They have delicious food, and an amazing selection of tequila.

According to their website

Named one of the top 10 tequila bars in the country, we feature over 100 different types of tequila

If you want to celebrate national tequila day, or you're just looking for a place to eat, head over to Iron Cactus.

