Texas Sugar Daddies have some amazing desserts!

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Sugar Daddies is run Dave and Chris, best friends, who by day work for the man and by night enjoy the sweet life. Their passion for baking and cooking boiled over into a new venture - Texas Sugar Daddies.

Their mutual love for baking and cooking made for a unique kitchen chemistry. It started as a way to forget about work and to create unique treats for their wives and kids. It turned into a new venture of sharing the sweet life with the world

4 cupcakes

-The Miss Behaving

Strawberry cake, butter cream icing with different kids of candy on it

The Peace and Quiet

-A Lavender and Spearmint cake with a Lemon Buttercream Frosting

The Coffee Break

-Coffee infused cake with Vanilla Buttercream Frosting, topped with cinnamon, abuelitas chocolate and a chocolate straw

Breakfast pick me up

-Cake infused with fruity pebbles, topped with Vanilla Buttercream and Fruity Pebbles

2 push pops

PB and J- Snack after nap

Vanilla Cake with Peanut Butter Buttercream frosting and grape jelly

Class Nerd

Fruit punch cake with Vanilla Buttercream frosting and Nerds

