The best place for your next cheat day: Fattboy Burgers and Dogs

SAN ANTONIO - The food at Fattboy Burgers lives up to the name.

Their food and servings come in different sizes including a slim and “fatt” option on just about everything.

All of the food is made to order and seasoned with their own patented Fiesta blend seasoning.

“When I created the restaurant, my main thing was to put love in the food. When I created my special seasoning, I ended up calling it Fattboy Love,” said owner Frank Torres.

Their signature Fattboy burger is half of a pound of pure beef. It gets topped with the cheese and toppings of your choice.

Their chicken breasts used on the Fattchick sandwiches get marinated overnight. The marinade and seasoning keep them juicy and packed with flavor.

And you can’t have a tasty burger without deep-fried sides. Colossal onion rings, fried mushrooms, fried pickles and French fries give customers plenty of options.

If you’re getting ready for the big game - they’ve got you covered. The new fifteen chicken tender platter is ready to get your party started.

Are you looking for a jolt of sugary goodness? The ice cream bar has an assortment of sweet treats like the Big Red float made with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream.

Fattboy Burgers continues to remain a local favorite in San Antonio and looks forward to what the future has for the restaurant.

To get more information on the restaurant, just head to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.