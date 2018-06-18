The Brisket & Sides Aren't The Only Reasons Why This BBQ Joint Is The Best

SAN ANTONIO - The Big Bib BBQ is the best bbq in San Antonio - and it’s not just because of their brisket and sweet potato casserole.

Owner Stanley Shropshire started the BBQ joint back in 2000 in a carwash parking lot on the East Side of San Antonio off MLK Blvd.

His hopes are to provide San Antonio with tasty bbq and inspire east side residents to think big when it comes to their future

Now - the BBQ joint has won nearly every local award you can think of and is being run by pitmaster Tamu Gonzales - one of the few successful black female pitmasters in Texas and surrounding states.

"My dad was a really good bbq person as well, too," said Gonzales. "We used to love watching him bbq."

Tamu is a native Texas who grew up on the East Side of San Antonio.

"I come from an amazing family," said Gonzales.

From their brisket to their turkey meat collard greens, it’s no wonder why the Big Bib is a hit.

"The Big Bib is the best BBQ in San Antonio," said one customer.

The team at the Big Bib BBQ are proud to serve their customers, and the sense of family you get while dining makes it feel like you’re at home.

The Big Bib BBQ is located at 104 Lanark Dr, San Antonio, TX 78218 and 8535 Mission Rd, San Antonio, TX 78214.

To get more information on the restaurant, head to their website.

