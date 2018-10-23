The Golden Speck - Calligraphy for Hope

SAN ANTONIO - The Golden Speck

Are you looking to make your own gifts or become a master calligrapher? Look no further because The Golden Speck is the place to go for calligraphy workshops, gifts, and even business logos!

Owner Sabrina began doing calligraphy for her rustic-styled wedding in 2016. She used hand lettering for her decor and fell in love with it. After facing heartbreak later on that year, Sabrina decided to dive into hand lettering as a form of therapy, and in November of 2016, The Golden Speck was born.

My circumstances pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me to take things with "The Golden Speck" to the next level.

For more information about The Golden Speck, you can visit their Instagram or Facebook to find out about upcoming workshops and how you can get Sabrina to create the perfect logo or gift for yourself or a loved one.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.