The Look: The 'Bexar Essentials' to look good and smell good

SAN ANTONIO - Stephen Delgado of Bexar Essentials mantra for men's grooming is look good, feel good, smell good.

To smell good you have to start with soap! Bexar Essentials features local business Girl and Guy Code Soaps, which makes organic and cruelty-free soaps for the skin sensitive.

Other tips:

Use moisturizer for your skin

Use tweezers and eye drops to look your best

Have a cologne for everyday use and another for special occasions

Take cologne samples for travel; not the entire bottle

A little bit of cologne goes a long way

