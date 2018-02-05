The Look: ORGANIC beauty items

SAN ANTONIO - We all tend to buy the latest makeup or beauty product but we forget one important thing, to look at what we're actually putting on our face!

Donna Kim, lifestyle blogger, shows us some organic items that are good for us and are good in price.

Get a look at Donna's website for more beauty tips and as she puts it "content that speaks true to my heart, REAL lifestyle tips on how to be a healthier you, restoring self-love, eating foods to make you more beautiful internally and externally, and sprinkle in the fun fashion." Now, that is someone worth following on her journey.

