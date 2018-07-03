SA Live

The Perfect Fourth of July Food

If you ever get tired of the normal fourth of July food, try these out instead.

By Nicole Mattox

SAN ANTONIO - Hwy Brew & Cue puts a unique twist on some of their bbq items.

It has all the delicious tastes you already love, plus more!

According to their website

 Award winning Pitmaster Emilio Soliz (former pitmaster of Two Bros BBQ and Sweet Christi's BBQ foodtruck) is changing things up when it comes to Texas BBQ. We like to think of it as San Anto Mexi-Q with a Tex Mex twist with favorites like street tacos, tortas, Mexican rice and borracho beans. Stop in and try for yourself!  

If you're a BBQ lover, or just a food lover, head over to HWY Brew & Cue.

