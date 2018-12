SAN ANTONIO - Fiona Gorostiza goes behind-the-scenes, with the cast and crew, of "The Phantom of the Opera" at the Majestic Theatre. Learn the secrets of The Phantom's makeup, the falling chandelier and the history of the costume designs.

"The Phantom of the Opera" runs December 6-16, at the Majestic Theatre.

For tickets and information head to BroadwayinSanAntonio.Com.

