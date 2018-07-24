The San Antonio Jets

SAN ANTONIO - The game is Beep Baseball, the team is made up of blind or visually impaired players who use sound to play the sport they love.

“ It’s been life changing to say the least—I love the brotherhood we form with this team,” David Smith.

Smith, 35, grew up wanting to play sports, but never got a chance to do so because he is blind.

The Jets hope to change that for the blind community here in town by allowing anyone join the team who is willing to play the game.

This year, they have also started “Little Jets,” a team for children 14-years-old and younger who are blind.

“we didn’t have these opportunities growing up,” Smith says.

The Beep Baseball World Series is July 29th through August 1st in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

You can catch the team practicing at Rodriguez Park—they’re hoping to bring home a title to make the city proud.

“That’s what we’ve been working for, the world series,” Coach Kevin Sibson said.

