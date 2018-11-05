The second annual Queso Meltdown is here this weekend!

SAN ANTONIO - Music, vendors, margaritas and ooey, gooey queso all in one place.

Queso, queso, and more queso!

Calling all queso lovers! This weekend, the Christian Assistance Ministry will showcase its second annual Queso Meltdown. The event will include fun for kids and adults, vendors, food trucks and music, as well as a best-of-the-best queso showdown -- er, meltdown.

Just like a chili cook-off, there will be judges tasting and deciding on who melts the best queso in town. Previous winner Rita's on the River held bragging rights for the past year and it's time to see if they will retain their title -- or if it's time for a new champ to be crowned!

Christian Assistance Ministry is here to help

This event is here to not only provide a great environment and fun times for all involved, but also to raise awareness of the great things the Christian Assistance Ministry is doing in the community. Their organization is 100 percent volunteer run and functions with the help of donations and proceeds from events -- with no government assistance, whatsoever.

The CAM goes above and beyond, handing out groceries, clothing, school supplies and utilities, to avoid disconnect. They give out sack lunches to the homeless and assist with medical bills. This is all in addition to the constant prayer and spreading of Christ's message to all those interested.

The event will be at the CAM downtown location this Saturday from p.m. to 4 p.m.

Queso Meltdown 2018

November 10

1 – 4 p.m.

Judging starts at 3 p.m.

Tickets: $5 general admission, $25 VIP

Kids under 10 and veterans FREE

