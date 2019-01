SAN ANTONIO - You'll be all tied up in this performance from the Thomas Jefferson Lassos. They are a service, performance and spirit organization making a difference in the lives of young women by developing them as leaders and encouraging academic excellence. They have performed in Fiesta parades, World Fairs and have even been nationally recognized on the cover of Life magazine.

