The ultimate shop local Fiesta guide

Fiesta is less than two weeks away!

We've compiled a list of our favorite local businesses offering some very unique Fiesta finds.

1. Karolina's Antique

The Elote is an original Glitter Painting by Anthony The Lemon Diaz, $125

The Taco wristlet, $35

Papel picado light weight earrings, $18.

2. Alamo Outdoor Co.

Santiago XL Range Blanket, $55.00

3. Karma Candles

Fiesta Sangria Mason Soy Candle, $20 for 8 oz

Happy Birthday! Mason Soy Candle, $20 for 8 oz

4. La Te Da gift shop

Piñata charm, $6.50

Charm bracelet, $7.95

Mini Piñata, $23.95

Mini-mini piñata party favor, $5.95

Enamel cups, various colors, $13.95

Large Serape Blanket, $70.95

5. Feliz modern

Tabletop pinatas, $19

Fiesta cocktail napkins: paper ($8/pack of 20), or embroidered linen ($10 each)

Papel picado paper cups, currently on sale for $2.75/pack of 8

6. 1320TX Koozies

Variety of colors and designs, $5

7. BarbacoApparel

Gorditas Tee, $24

Homemade Tee, $24

