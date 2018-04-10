SA Live

The ultimate shop local Fiesta guide

Fiesta is less than two weeks away! 

We've compiled a list of our favorite local businesses offering some very unique Fiesta finds. 

1. Karolina's Antique

The Elote is an original Glitter Painting by Anthony The Lemon Diaz, $125 
The Taco wristlet, $35
Papel picado light weight earrings, $18. 

 

2. Alamo Outdoor Co. 
Santiago XL Range Blanket, $55.00

 

3. Karma Candles
Fiesta Sangria Mason Soy Candle, $20 for 8 oz
Happy Birthday! Mason Soy Candle, $20 for 8 oz

 

4. La Te Da gift shop

Piñata charm, $6.50

Charm bracelet, $7.95

Mini Piñata, $23.95

Mini-mini piñata party favor, $5.95
Enamel cups, various colors, $13.95
Large Serape Blanket, $70.95

 

5. Feliz modern 

Tabletop pinatas, $19
Fiesta cocktail napkins: paper ($8/pack of 20), or embroidered linen ($10 each)

Papel picado paper cups, currently on sale for $2.75/pack of 8

 

6. 1320TX Koozies

Variety of colors and designs, $5

 

7. BarbacoApparel

Gorditas Tee, $24
Homemade Tee, $24

 

