The ultimate shop local Fiesta guide

Fiesta is less than two weeks away!
We've compiled a list of our favorite local businesses offering some very unique Fiesta finds.
The Elote is an original Glitter Painting by Anthony The Lemon Diaz, $125
The Taco wristlet, $35
Papel picado light weight earrings, $18.
2. Alamo Outdoor Co.
Santiago XL Range Blanket, $55.00
3. Karma Candles
Fiesta Sangria Mason Soy Candle, $20 for 8 oz
Happy Birthday! Mason Soy Candle, $20 for 8 oz
Piñata charm, $6.50
Charm bracelet, $7.95
Mini Piñata, $23.95
Mini-mini piñata party favor, $5.95
Enamel cups, various colors, $13.95
Large Serape Blanket, $70.95
5. Feliz modern
Tabletop pinatas, $19
Fiesta cocktail napkins: paper ($8/pack of 20), or embroidered linen ($10 each)
Papel picado paper cups, currently on sale for $2.75/pack of 8
Variety of colors and designs, $5
Gorditas Tee, $24
Homemade Tee, $24
