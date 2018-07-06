These Girls ROCK!

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Girls Rock Camp gives girls the opportunity to showcase and grow in their musical abilities and feel comfortable while doing it.

Girls can learn a lot from this camp and as the website puts it:

San Antonio Girls Rock Camp will help girls build self-esteem and find their voices through unique programming. In one week, campers will learn the basics of their chosen instrument, form a band, then write and perform an original song, culminating in a showcase at the end of the week.

These girls will be able to express themselves through music and have a ton of fun while doing it.

