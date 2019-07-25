These margaritas from La Margarita are popping!

SAN ANTONIO - La Margarita should be your go-to place this summer for margaritas, Mexican cuisine and sweet desserts. What makes a margarita better? How about adding a paletta into it? La Margarita has a new favorite menu item included in its drink specials where it tops off a tasty and refreshing margarita with a cold popsicle!

All La Familia Cortez restaurants are celebrating summertime with fun events and drink specials. Viva Villa is having Loteria nights throughout the summer that benefit nonprofit organizations in the San Antonio community. Be sure to also check out Mariachi Bar for live music and drinks every night and then go to Pico de Gallo for tacos and tequila, all day, every day.

Make every day National Tequila Day with La Familia Cortez. You can find the family of restaurants on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

