Things you can do with coffee grounds

SAN ANTONIO - Coffee grounds have many practical uses around the home and in the garden, and they can even bring new life to your beauty routine.

How coffee grounds can benefit plants:

Keep pests from eating veggies and plants.

Great for the soil to help increase harvest.

If you have patchy grass, spread some coffee grounds across your yard and it will help the grass grow.

How coffee grounds can help clean your house:

Helps to scrub grease off of pans.

Toss grounds in the garbage disposal to hide odors.

Place grounds in the fireplace to keep ashes from making dust clouds when cleaning.

How coffee grounds can improve your beauty routine:

Using coffee grounds as a morning scrub can even your skin tone and get rid of puffiness.

Rub on skin weekly to get rid of cellulite.

Get rid of strange odors on hands after touching garlic, onions, fish, etc.

