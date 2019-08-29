Thirsty Thursday: 4 easy cocktails with Dulce Vida Tequila

Simple sips are all the rage right now. It only makes sense that we team up with Dulce Vida Tequila to craft up some refreshing cocktail recipes that are perfect for sipping by the pool during these scorching summer days.

Directions:

• Pour 2 parts of blanco tequila in a glass over ice

• Pour in 4 parts of Topo Chico (or club soda)

• Add strawberry slices

• Squeeze in a lime and enjoy

Directions:

• Pour 1 part pineapple jalapeno tequila in a glass over ice

• Pour in 3 parts Topo Chico (or club soda)

• Add mango slices

• Squeeze in a lime and enjoy

Directions:

• Pour 1 part grapefruit tequila in a glass over ice

• Pour in 3 parts Topo Chico (or club soda)

• Splash of Fresca

• Add cucumber slices

• Squeeze in a lime and enjoy

Directions:

• Pour 1 part lime tequila in a glass over ice

• Pour in 3 parts Topo Chico (or club soda)

• Add watermelon slices

• Squeeze in a lime

• Garnish with mint and enjoy

For more Dulce Vida recipes go here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.