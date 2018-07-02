This Donut Shop Made More Than 300,000 Donuts in Five Months!

SAN ANTONIO - Duck Donuts has been quackin’ out hot, fresh donuts in San Antonio for five months and customers love it!

Duck Donuts started on the East Coast in 2007 and came to San Antonio earlier this year.

"In five months of being open, we've made over 300,000 donuts," said franchise owner Ben Newell.

Their donuts get made fresh in-house starting with the dough.

The dough gets added to a machine that drops it onto a conveyor belt in a fryer.

The belt cascades the donuts through a hot bath of oil and drops them onto a cooling disc.

After they are cooled - you get to add whatever toppings you like.

The best part - they’re introducing a new line of donuts just in time for summer.

The new donuts got designed with bright, citrus icings, unicorn sprinkles, and summer themed ingredients.

If you love donuts - or like to indulge in a sweet treat every once in a while - Duck Donuts offers a unique donut creating an experience unlike anything else in The Alamo City.

Duck Donuts is located at 11703 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio, TX 78230.

For more information on the donut shop, head to their website.

