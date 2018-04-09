This Is The Burger Of Your Dreams

SAN ANTONIO - If you became a fan of chef Louis Colon at Folc the Restaurant - you’re in luck.

Colon's newest restaurant venture, Bexar Pub, features the famous Folc burger along with the monster creation that is the Bexar Burger.

Two brisket meat patties get topped with white American cheese, seared pork belly, lettuce, onions, house-made pickles and a fried egg all with bread sourced from The Bread Box.

"We're like three or four blocks away from the Fiesta parade," said Colon. "We're going to do events for the day and night parades."

Bexar Pub is cranking out crispy fried chicken, too.

The chicken gets brined overnight to ensure tender meat and a salty flavor throughout.

Bexar Pub is located at 114 Brooklyn Ave, San Antonio, TX 78202.

To get more information on Bexar Pub, just head to their Facebook Page.



