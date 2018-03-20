This Pup is a Miracle on Two Legs

SAN ANTONIO - Cheals, the Chihuahua, was born in early 2016 with deformed front legs at a puppy mill in Galveston, Texas.

She survived her ordeal and is now a happy puppy thanks to the Texas Chihuahua Rescue organization.

The Big Give SA

When talking about Cheals, Texas Chihuahua Rescue Director Tamie Parker said, “when we first got her, we were told that she wouldn't live.”

Cheals is now two years old.

Tamie Parker and her husband Miro are heroes helping put rescued Chihuahuas in good homes.

“Many people don't realize that Chihuahuas are the second most euthanized dog breed in America," said Parker.

Texas Chihuahua Rescue, an organization that actively rehouses and rehabilitates displaced Chihuahuas from events like hurricane Harvey, illegal puppy mills and older Chihuahuas that need loving homes, started in May of 2015.

“Our fosters are so wonderful. They work with (the dogs) and get them ready for their new families," said Parker.

Parker and her husband have worked to find forever homes for their rescues by guiding new families with these adoption tips:

1. Dog-proof your home

2. Don’t spoil your new friend

3. Have patience

4. Monitor your dog’s potty habits

5. Be stern and don’t give in

The organization helps families heal after losing a furry friend and gives these pups a second chance at life.

During the filming of this story - an owner of a Chihuahua adopted from the organization stumbled upon the dog park and reunited Tamie with Gwen, an older female Chihuahua who lived with her for two months before she found her forever home.

“We had just lost a Chihuahua, so it was great to get little Gwennie a part of our pack," said Gwen's new owner.

The Texas Chihuahua Rescue organization is part of the Big Give SA happening March 22 in San Antonio.

For more information on the organization or to become a foster today, just head to their website.

