This Restaurant Serves a Giant 140oz Shaved Ice Dessert

SAN ANTONIO - Sari-Sari is San Antonio’s premier Filipino restaurant serving traditional food - in non-traditional ways.

Like their massive 140-ounce shaved ice and ice cream dessert - the Texas-sized halo-halo.

Shaved ice and condensed milk - along with more shaved ice and evaporated milk - create the base for sweet creation.

Sweet beans, sweet chickpeas, and coconut flavored jellies get added on top.

Slices of flan then get added on top of that.

Then three scoops of ube ice cream - a sweet purple yam - and rice cereal finish it off.

The 140-ounce halo-halo dessert isn’t the only unique item on the menu.

Sari-Sari also has a family-style dining experience called the Kamayan Boodle Fight - where you get to feast with your hands.

Owner and president Camille De Los Reyes is proud to offer her family’s traditional food in San Antonio.

From the lumpia to the sisig - which is Anthony Bourdain's favorite Filipino food - all of the food is a hit at Sari Sari and perfect for the whole family.

Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market, & Bakery is located at 5700 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238.

To reserve a table for your party, just head to their Facebook page.

