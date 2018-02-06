This San Marcos eatery is grill-ty of having one of the best burgers in town

SAN MARCOS - As soon as lunchtime arrives - the restaurant gets packed with hungry customers all waiting to sink their teeth into a juicy burger.

"The cheeseburger and the onion rings. Classic," said one customer.

Freshly baked buns come hot out of the oven, and Angus beef burgers are cooked to order.

You can add bacon, cheese, fresh veggies and their house-made Dr. Pepper bbq sauce to any sandwich.

The kitchen also cranks out pulled pork potato chip nachos, fried chicken salads, fried chicken wraps and so much more.

Owner Cheryl Cuppetilli acquired the business from her late father J. Garland Warren in 2009.

"He just wanted to offer a good 'ole hamburger and none of our recipes have changed," said Cuppetilli.

Practically every wall in Centerpoint Station has vintage metal signs that Warren collected.

The burgers and sides are phenomenal - and so are the Bluebell milkshakes and malts.

Want to walk off all of the food? The restaurant also has a retail space full of knick-knacks and fine leather goods.

Centerpoint is a classic diner full of vintage signs, great vibes with a killer burger.

Centerpoint Station is located at 3946 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, San Marcos, TX 78666.

