This Spicy Chicken Sandwich is Addicting!

SAN ANTONIO - Hometown Burger is a south side burger joint that has crazy good cheeseburgers - but their buffalo ranch chicken sandwich is next level tasty.

Marinated chicken breast gets battered, breaded and fried to golden perfection.

Fresh buns are buttered and toasted and tomato, lettuce and ranch get added on top.

Also on the menu - a fresh-never-frozen double cheeseburger with tomato lettuce mustard and mayo.

The burger joint also has a chili cheese dog and fried sides including mushrooms, sweet potato fries, waffle fries and pickles.

Hometown Burger is fresh and delicious - one of the best San Antonio burger joints.

Hometown Burger's newest location: 7907 W Loop 1604 N #105, San Antonio, TX 78254.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.