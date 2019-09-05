This spicy Peruvian chicken sandwich brings the heat to San Antonio

Brasa Chicken is a Peruvian cuisine hot spot in San Antonio and the rotisserie chicken is literal fire.

"Here at Brasa Chicken Peruvian Rotisseria our mission is to mend everything brilliant about Peru into a delicious authentic meal for you and your family," according to the company's website.

SA Live's David Elder takes a bite out of the spicy chicken Inka sandwich -- a mouthwatering mixture of rotisserie chicken with mayonnaise, fresh-cut mushrooms and American cheese in between a buttery toasted bun.

Elder Eats: Tenko Ramen at the Pearl Brewery in San Antonio

Want to check out their menu? Click here.

The restaurant opened more than three years ago, serving traditional Peruvian food with an American twist.

#KeepEatingSanAntonio

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.