This Try It Tuesday goes "Beyond The Canvas"

SAN ANTONIO - Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but the artwork is on the body! Mike Osterhage joins Beyond The Canvas, San Antonio's premier body painting organization, to see what it takes to paint a body. In this segment Mike tries face painting a sugar skull on a model's face.

If you want to learn more about body painting you can head to Beyond The Canvas, or you can see the upcoming Texas Body Paint Competition 2019.

The event will be held Saturday, November 9th from 7p.m. to 12a.m. It will be featuring 30 body paint artists and 30 live canvases competing for over $1,000 in cash prizes and awards. The event is located at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Theater.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.