This Venom Elite Squad is Fierce

SAN ANTONIO - Venom Elite was founded in 2012 as a recreational cheer and dance program. In 2015, Venom became an All Star entity, taking its athletes in a new direction.

Venom prides itself on its family friendly environment, spirited families, talented athletes and dedicated staff.

Venom has grown immensely since its founding and has quickly made a name for itself in the competitive world that is All Star cheer and dance.

Venom Elite welcomes all ages and ability levels for kids under 18 so get your kids out cheering and dancing!

