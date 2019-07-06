This Wild Wednesday is milked for all it's worth!

SAN ANTONIO - On this Wild Wednesday see the story of how military veteran Robert Ragel, owner of Goatilicious, is using goats to help deal with his PTSD.

Also, Fiona lends a hand on the farm as she milks a goat for the first time, bottle feeds baby goats and feeds cows on the dairy farm.

You can purchase their products at several farmers markets including the Pearl on Saturdays and Sundays, Barton Creek on Saturdays, Mueller market on Sundays and Wednesdays and the New Braunfels farmers market.

For more information on Goatilicious LLC and their products head here.

