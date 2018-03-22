Thousands of Dogs Get a Second Chance at Life

SAN ANTONIO - DONATE TO TRACY'S DOGS

Tracy’s Dogs is a nonprofit organization focused on fostering and relocating dogs from overpopulated areas and helping them find their forever homes.

The organization gathers dogs from kill shelters around South Texas in overcrowded cities and sends them to areas with a high demand for dogs in northern states.

“We're a bridge from the pound to their forever home," said general manager Kerrie Nelson.

Co-founders Tracy Voss-Wyatt and Scott Wyatt have a small team of heroes that make an enormous impact on the canine overpopulation problem in South Texas.

"We developed a concept where we would rescue dogs from high-kill shelters and (get) them north where the demand was," said Scott.

The whole team works to load the trailer with dogs in the morning. For some fosters, it’s a very emotional time.

"Some don't make it to their forever home, but while they're here, and they pass away, they know they were loved and cared for while they were here," said Nelson.

Since the organization started seven years ago - the team has traveled tens of thousands of miles and has saved the lives of thousands of dogs.

When asked how important it is to be a part of fundraising events like The Big Give SA, Wyatt said, "There's a problem here, and we want to be a part of the solution."

For more information on Tracy's Dogs, just head to their website.

