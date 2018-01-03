Three coffee shops to try in the new year

SAN ANTONIO - With 2018 underway, SA Live has put together a list of coffee shops for a pick-me-up to start off your new year:
1. Bird Bakery
5912 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78209 / Website
You may know this bakery by their decadent pastries, but Bird Bakery is brewing more than baked goods. Bird Bakery offers a diverse coffee menu with a few in-house specialty drinks.
2. White Elephant Coffee Company
110 W Carolina St, San Antonio, TX 78210 / Website
Passionate about coffee brewing and roasting, White Elephant Coffee Company will bring you coffee beans from all around the world, all while keeping an inviting local vibe.
3. Brown Coffee Company
1800 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78215 / Website
If you want to drink coffee, and talk coffee, this is the place for you. Brown Coffee Company breaks down the frills of the modern coffee menu and brings a straightforward menu wtih knowledgeable baristas to guide customers to their desired tastes.
