Three coffee shops to try in the new year

SAN ANTONIO - With 2018 underway, SA Live has put together a list of coffee shops for a pick-me-up to start off your new year:

1. Bird Bakery

5912 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78209 / Website

You may know this bakery by their decadent pastries, but Bird Bakery is brewing more than baked goods. Bird Bakery offers a diverse coffee menu with a few in-house specialty drinks.

2. White Elephant Coffee Company

110 W Carolina St, San Antonio, TX 78210 / Website

Passionate about coffee brewing and roasting, White Elephant Coffee Company will bring you coffee beans from all around the world, all while keeping an inviting local vibe.

3. Brown Coffee Company

1800 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78215 / Website

If you want to drink coffee, and talk coffee, this is the place for you. Brown Coffee Company breaks down the frills of the modern coffee menu and brings a straightforward menu wtih knowledgeable baristas to guide customers to their desired tastes.

