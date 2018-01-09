Tiny & Tasty: Donuts that will melt in your mouth

SAN ANTONIO - Tiny and packed with flavor: Mini Delights is whipping up mini donuts that melt in your mouth and you can't find these treats anywhere else in town.

The local donut stop is located in North Star Mall.

"They remind me of the donuts I used to eat in Puerto Rico as a kid," said one passing customer.

The family-owned business is based on owner Karla Pena's love for these fair favorites.

"You really can't find them anywhere else in town, unless there's a big fair or the rodeo in town," Pena said.

You will find Pena's father handing out fresh and warm samples with a smiling face located right under the food court in the mall.

The shop also serves up mini, chocolate and caramel filled churros and creative coffee drinks.

