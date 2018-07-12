Tootie Pies brings the goods

SAN ANTONIO - Who better to have on National Pecan Pie Day than Tootie pies!

They showed off some absolutely delicious Pecan Pies including one in which they partnered with Rebecca Creek and made a whiskey infused Pecan Pie with a whiskey drizzle that is too good to put into words.

But Tootie Pies has plenty of other pie to offer with their chocolate pecan pie and their Lemon pie which is great for the summer time!

So enhance your dessert and come try a Tootie Pie!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.