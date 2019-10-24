Tour the infamous haunted Magnolia Hotel in Seguin

The famous Magnolia Hotel in Seguin is known world-wide for its paranormal activity and unique history.

Built as a log cabin in 1840 by James Campbell, one of the first Texas Rangers, the Magnolia evolved over the years into a stagecoach station and a hotel.

There's an Indian raid shelter underneath the hotel that also housed the first jail in Seguin.

Photos of what people say are ghosts and other spirits have been captured many times at the Magnolia, and owner Erin Ghedi knows the story of quite a few of them.

Video captures paranormal activity at hotel in Seguin

Since owning the hotel, Ghedi has tried with large success to identify the ghosts at the hotel.

She's still working on figuring out the identities of the guests who never left, but she has some incredible stories to tell so far.

"I love it when people say if these walls could talk and I go, they do," she said.

Photos of what some say are spirits and stories of apparitions are common at the Magnolia Hotel.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.