Trio of New Orleans chefs cook 3-course meal at Market Square

SAN ANTONIO - Three New Orleans chefs paid a visit to Market Square on Monday as part of the culinary exchange for the tricentennial celebration of not only San Antonio but its sister city, New Orleans.

Chef Will Avelar of Meril, an Emeril Lagasse restaurant, kicked off the show with a delicious shrimp appetizer. Next, Maypop and Mopho chef Michael Gulotta served up a health-smart salad entree featuring salt pork, then SoBou chef Juan Carlos Gonzalez brought it all home with a mouthwatering bread pudding for dessert.

The trio came together with three San Antonio chefs to concoct a six-course dinner at SoBou in New Orleans on Nov. 27 and a second dinner at Tre Trattoria at the Museum in San Antonio on Dec. 3. The San Antonio chefs include Jason Dady (Tre Trattoria at the Museum), Jeff Balfour (Southerleigh) and Cariño Cortez (La Familia Cortez Restaurants).

The Tricentennial Culinary Exchange is presented by the 2018 NOLA Foundation and the San Antonio Tricentennial Commission.

