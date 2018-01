SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a new hobby to take on or if you want to impress your friends and family, why not sign up for classes at C&C Ballroom Dance.

From country and swing to latin and line dancing, you can try it all at the two studios in the San Antonio area.

For more information, just go to www.CandCBallroomDance.com.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.