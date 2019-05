SAN ANTONIO - Mike tries out Camp Alamo, and learns what it took to survive during the time of the Alamo. This year's camp theme is called "Tech of the Texas Frontier." Kids ages 8 to 13 can experience the technology and life in the Alamo 150 years ago.

Camp is from 8:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. weekdays with Extended Activity hours until 6:00 P.M. Camp sessions are June 17 -21, June 24-28 and July 8-12

For more information head to their website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.