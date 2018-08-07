Try to be a Blacksmith

SAN ANTONIO - Jerry Achterberg, president of Balcones Forge, shows Mike Osterhage how to be a blacksmith.

Balcones Forge is a non-profit organization for Blacksmiths in Texas.

According to their website

Our organization provides opportunities for its members to grow and learn through interaction with other professional and hobbyist blacksmiths through monthly meetings and special events

So if you're interested in learning how to become a blacksmith, check out their website or head out to one of their events.

