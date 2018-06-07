Turn in a pair of khakis and get a Churro?

SAN ANTONIO - Pico de Gallo of La Familia Cortez restaurants is really spicing up the summer with their Khakis for Churros drive and new Taco Loco features for summer weeknights.

Joining forces with the Family Services Association, on June 8 from 5-9pm at Pico de Gallo, you can bring in new or gently used khakis, navy slacks or polos to Pico de Gallo or give a monetary donation and receive FREE churros in return!

This is to provide school clothes/uniforms for those kids around the city that don't have the means of buying them themselves. So you get to get rid of some khakis that may not fit or you never wore, do a good thing and even get a churro out of all of it.

Pico de Gallo is also coming out with their new "Taco Loco" summer menu where they will be featuring a different taco every weeknight.

Monday- Tacos de Albondigas: (2) tacos of Mexican meatballs, topped with melted Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with Frijoles a la charra

Tuesday- Tacos al Vapor: (4) Steamed tacos filled with fluffy potatoes. Topped with Mexican slaw and served with Frijoles a la charra

Wednesday- Tacos Gallitos: (3) crispy tacos filled with shredded chicken and topped with verde sauce, queso fresco, and Mexican Crema. Served with Frijoles a la charra

Thursday- Tacos Potosinos: (3) Sauced tacos filled with queso fresco and topped with carrot and potato. Served with Frijoles a la charts (featured on the show)

So bring some pants, get a churro and stay for the Tacos!

