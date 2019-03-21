Ulta Beauty spring deals

Ladies, listen up: 21 days of beauty is one of Ulta Beauty's biggest events of the year! The event features different beauty steals every day for 21 days at 50 percent off.

Along with all the beauty steals, Ulta will host a number of events at select locations:

March 23:

OFRA artists will share their products and story. Free brow wax with your purchase of $50 or more in Benefit products.

March 30:

Dermalogica will bring Addie, instructor at the Dermalogica Institute in Austin, to The Rim. She will offer skincare classes. Evangelina, Ulta skincare expert and model, will also perform facials. And P.S. -- you can get a 10-minute facial with her 5 days a week for just $10.

April 6:

The closeout party: St. Tropez will bring its tanning tent along with tanning tips and tricks. The Benefit Brow Bar will have a complimentary brow wax with a purchase of $50 or more, and -- spoiler alert -- Gimme Brow, the most must-have brow product for women, will be 50 percent off. Plus, a team of specialists from Exuviance will have more skincare fun!



In-Store events will vary from store to store. Here is a list of Ulta locations in San Antonio:

