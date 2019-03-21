Ulta Beauty spring deals

Ladies, listen up: 21 days of beauty is one of Ulta Beauty's biggest events of the year! The event features different beauty steals every day for 21 days at 50 percent off.
Along with all the beauty steals, Ulta will host a number of events at select locations:
March 23:
OFRA artists will share their products and story. Free brow wax with your purchase of $50 or more in Benefit products.
March 30:
Dermalogica will bring Addie, instructor at the Dermalogica Institute in Austin, to The Rim. She will offer skincare classes. Evangelina, Ulta skincare expert and model, will also perform facials. And P.S. -- you can get a 10-minute facial with her 5 days a week for just $10.
April 6:
The closeout party: St. Tropez will bring its tanning tent along with tanning tips and tricks. The Benefit Brow Bar will have a complimentary brow wax with a purchase of $50 or more, and -- spoiler alert -- Gimme Brow, the most must-have brow product for women, will be 50 percent off. Plus, a team of specialists from Exuviance will have more skincare fun!
In-Store events will vary from store to store. Here is a list of Ulta locations in San Antonio:
Ulta Beauty
Bandera Pointe
San Antonio, TX
(210) 647-7313
Ulta Beauty
Ingram Festival Shopping Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 521-2784
Ulta Beauty
Alamo Quarry Market
San Antonio, TX
(210) 824-5031
Ulta Beauty
The Rim
San Antonio, TX
(210) 877-9908
Ulta Beauty
Alamo Ranch
San Antonio, TX
(210) 681-2077
Ulta Beauty
Northwoods Shopping Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 495-0439
Ulta Beauty
Huebner Oaks Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 694-4308
Ulta Beauty
South Park Mall
San Antonio, TX
(210) 932-9388
