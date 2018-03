Spring brings bright colors and bold statements!

Naturally You shares three ways to incorporate the Pantone Color of the year with makeup.

Every year, Naturally You hosts a natural hair care, beauty and wellness expo during San Antonio's annual Dream Week celebrations.

The expo is open to all ages and includes demonstrations, guest speakers and a vendor marketplace.

For more information on Naturally You, follow them on Facebook @TheNaturallyYou.

