Unique Gifts for you Teachers

SAN ANTONIO - Uri Diaz from Karolina's Antique presents beautiful and unique gift ideas. They're having a school supply drive from now until August 4th!

Karolina's Antiques is a beautiful antique shop with a lot to find!

They have so many items from backpacks to earrings, you can find what you need.

They're also have a back to school drive until August 4th so make sure you don't miss out on that!

If you want to know more about Karolina's Antiques head over to their facebook page.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.