Unleash Your inner NINJA!

SAN ANTONIO - Power Park Ninja is offering a way for kids to get fit and stay in shape in a way that is also extremely fun!

At Power Park Ninja kids get the chance to try out some of their favorite "American Ninja Warrior" obstacles.

They offer monthly memberships, open gyms, space for parties and weekly summer camps. Plenty of options to get the kids active and having fun this summer.

So checkout Power Park Ninja's and send the kids to a summer camp unlike any other!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.