Unlimited Range and Talent with the ladies of A Cappella Unlimited

SAN MARCOS - A Cappella Unlimited, a chapter of Sweet Adelines International, is a committed group of singers dedicated to musical excellence and high-quality a cappella performance.

A Cappella Unlimited was created by a group of ladies apart of Sweet Adelines who carpooled to Houston to sing due to the lack of opportunities around Austin and San Antonio.

They have a sound that could only be described as "angelic" and they have the results to prove it, by winning 1st place in their division 6 of the last 7 years and this year they qualified for Harmony Classic International in 2019.

A Cappella Unlimited performs at Bethany Lutheran Church in New Braunfels on August 4 at 7pm so go give your ears a treat.

