SAN ANTONIO - Ursula Pari's Holy Trinity Chili Recipe
Ingredients -
1.5 lbs diced sirloin
3 slices chopped bacon
1 diced hatch peppers
Cumin
Tony Chachere's Creole
Seasoning
Smoked Paprika
Chili Powder
HEB Pico de Gallo
1 diced white onion
1 diced red bell pepper
32 oz fire roasted tomatoes
16 oz red kidney beans
Goya sofrito cooking base
---------
Top with cheese, sour cream
and tortilla chips
Directions -
Brown meat and bacon in a pot
Add vegetables and cook for 10 minutes
Add the rest of the ingredients
Bring to a boil for 20 minutes
Simmer for 1 hour
-- Enjoy
