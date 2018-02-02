SA Live

Ursula Pari's Holy Trinity Chili Recipe

By David Elder - SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Ingredients -

1.5 lbs diced sirloin
3 slices chopped bacon
1 diced hatch peppers
Cumin
Tony Chachere's Creole 
  Seasoning
Smoked Paprika
Chili Powder
HEB Pico de Gallo
1 diced white onion
1 diced red bell pepper
32 oz fire roasted tomatoes
16 oz red kidney beans
Goya sofrito cooking base
---------
Top with cheese, sour cream
   and tortilla chips

 

Directions -

Brown meat and bacon in a pot

Add vegetables and cook for 10 minutes

Add the rest of the ingredients

Bring to a boil for 20 minutes

Simmer for 1 hour

-- Enjoy

