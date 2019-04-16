View recipe for beef Tri-Tip with simple preparation

SAN ANTONIO - Beef Loving Texans is a one-stop shop for recipes and stories brought to you by Texas Beef Council.
Ingredients
• 1 beef tri-tip roast (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 12 small red-skinned potatoes, halved
• 2 medium red, yellow or green bell peppers, cut into eighths
• 2 medium sweet onions, cut into 1-inch wedges
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Preparation
1. Heat oven to 425°F. Combine seasoning ingredients; press 1/2 onto beef roast. Combine remaining seasoning with oil and vegetables in a large bowl; toss.
2. Place roast on rack in a shallow roasting pan. Place vegetables on rack around the roast. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 425°F oven 30 to 40 minutes for medium rare; 40 to 50 minutes for medium doneness.
3. Remove roast when an instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer to a board; tent with foil. Let stand 20-25 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)
4. Meanwhile, increase oven temperature to 475°F. Remove peppers. Continue roasting potatoes and onions 10 minutes or until tender and lightly browned. Carve roast across the grain. Serve with vegetables.
Recipe Talking Points
- The rosemary in this recipe perfectly balances the earthy flavors of the potatoes and the richness of the tri-tip steak.
- Each three-ounce serving of roasted Tri-Tip has essential nutrients, including protein, B vitamins and iron.
- Tri-tip steak is a surprisingly versatile beef cut. For a party-friendly twist on this dish, slice it up and serve with vegetables on skewers.
- At just 330 calories per serving, you can feel great going back for seconds - and, trust me, you'll definitely want to!
- Today we're using a dry-heat roasting method. All you need is aluminum foil, a pan and an oven.
- Play around with this recipe by adding your favorite springtime spices and giving the dish a personal touch.
- Try pairing it with a less-tannic red wine like a Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot.
