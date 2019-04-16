View recipe for beef Tri-Tip with simple preparation

SAN ANTONIO - Beef Loving Texans is a one-stop shop for recipes and stories brought to you by Texas Beef Council.

Ingredients

• 1 beef tri-tip roast (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 12 small red-skinned potatoes, halved

• 2 medium red, yellow or green bell peppers, cut into eighths

• 2 medium sweet onions, cut into 1-inch wedges

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Preparation

1. Heat oven to 425°F. Combine seasoning ingredients; press 1/2 onto beef roast. Combine remaining seasoning with oil and vegetables in a large bowl; toss.

2. Place roast on rack in a shallow roasting pan. Place vegetables on rack around the roast. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 425°F oven 30 to 40 minutes for medium rare; 40 to 50 minutes for medium doneness.

3. Remove roast when an instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer to a board; tent with foil. Let stand 20-25 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)

4. Meanwhile, increase oven temperature to 475°F. Remove peppers. Continue roasting potatoes and onions 10 minutes or until tender and lightly browned. Carve roast across the grain. Serve with vegetables.

Recipe Talking Points

The rosemary in this recipe perfectly balances the earthy flavors of the potatoes and the richness of the tri-tip steak.

Each three-ounce serving of roasted Tri-Tip has essential nutrients, including protein, B vitamins and iron.

Tri-tip steak is a surprisingly versatile beef cut. For a party-friendly twist on this dish, slice it up and serve with vegetables on skewers.

At just 330 calories per serving, you can feel great going back for seconds - and, trust me, you'll definitely want to!

Today we're using a dry-heat roasting method. All you need is aluminum foil, a pan and an oven.

Play around with this recipe by adding your favorite springtime spices and giving the dish a personal touch.

Try pairing it with a less-tannic red wine like a Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot.

