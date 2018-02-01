Vote for your favorite entry in the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive!

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off this weekend with the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive!

More than 100 longhorns will be herded through the streets of downtown San Antonio, followed by a festive parade of wagons, sheep and band performances.

You can watch SA Live’s coverage of the parade live from 11 a.m. – noon on KSAT 12, and vote for your favorite parade entry below!

The entry with the most votes will be receive the 2018 Fan Favorite Award.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.