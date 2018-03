Forever Petals by Vee shares DIY graduation cap ideas for your big day.

You can sign up for her "Paper Flowers and Happy Hour" workshop, Sunday, April 8th from 10 a.m.- Noon.

Registration is only $40 and includes all materials.

Forever Petals by Vee is accepting graduation cap orders right now, visit her Etsy account for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.