Wanna train like a Ninja Warrior!? Or throw a party?

SAN ANTONIO - Have you been binge watching American Ninja Warrior? Now here's your chance to actually become one!

From taking on the obstacles to partying it up for a birthday event, Power Park Ninja (PPN) offers a variety of activities for all ages.

"We're doing fundamental exercises that kids need to do to conquer the obstacles." David Yarter, Owner of PPN, explains "Playing on stuff is fun but if you conquer it, it's even more fun."

They even offer classes and a "Band-System" to get your kids motivated.The Bands are a ranking to make sure your kids are safely ready to take the next leap into their ninja training.

So get out there to Power Park Ninja to "Play. Party. Train!"

They are located at 6227 Krempen Ave. San Antonio, TX 78233

For more information on being part of the Park Ninja family or booking those parties, you can contact them at (210) 777-2017 or at their website.

