Watch Giraffe Giving Birth at Texas Wildlife Ranch

NEW BRAUNFELS - Warning: This video contains some graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch just recently welcomed the newest member to their increasing giraffe population, Tripqua, a female reticulated giraffe.

Tripqua was born on May 30, 2018, weighing 125 pounds and standing a little taller than five feet.

According to a press release sent out, Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch animal specialist Tiffany Soechting was thrilled to have the birth take place where visitors could see.

“Visitors were in awe of the birth. It’s something most people do not get a chance to see,” said Soechting.

The park is welcoming guests to visit Tripqua this summer and explorer, the park on World Giraffe Day, happening June 21, 2018.

The Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch is located at 26515 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd, San Antonio, TX 78266.

To get more information about the ranch, head to their website.